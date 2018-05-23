Bangor City: Citizens appoint Craig Harrison as new manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Harrison relishing Bangor City challenge

Bangor City have announced former New Saints and Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison as their new manager.

Harrison led the New Saints to a title in 2017 where they broke Ajax's 44-year-old world record for the longest winning streak in top-flight football.

Harrison succeeds Kevin Nicholson and Gary Taylor-Fletcher who left the club following their demotion from the Welsh Premier League over a licence issue.

Bangor were refused a WPL licence despite finishing as runners-up.

The Citizens will be in the second tier Cymru Alliance League in 2018-19.

"We've got to get back in the Welsh Premier League as soon as possible," said Harrison, who has also managed Airbus UK.

Craig Harrison played for Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace before injury forced him to retire

"That's what we're building for and we'll go from there.

"Obviously there's been a lot of heartache and upset over the last few weeks and understandably so.

"But we've got to make sure we use all our positive energy moving forward and not go back.

"We've got to use every energy we've got to get out of this league and compete in the cup competitions as well."

Bangor have re-signed former forward Les Davies following his release by Bala Town.