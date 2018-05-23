World Cup 2026: Morocco write to Fifa as US territories permitted to vote

This is Morocco's fifth attempt to host the World Cup after bids for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 finals

The Moroccan Football Federation has written to Fifa to complain about US territories being allowed to vote to decide the 2026 World Cup hosts.

Morocco are bidding to host the tournament, against a joint proposal from the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are able to vote on 13 June, but Morocco claim that is a conflict of interests.

The 2026 World Cup finals will be the first to feature 48 teams.

The BBC has learned the Moroccan FA first wrote to Fifa on 26 April, explaining that residents of Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are US citizens while those of American Samoa are US nationals.

It has now asked Fifa to inform the US territories of their inability to vote in order to allow for a fair bidding procedure.

Analysis

BBC Sports News correspondent Richard Conway

The race to win the 2026 World Cup hosting rights is thought to be close. Very close.

Every vote counts, hence why Morocco want the four Fifa members prevented from having a vote given they are US territories.

The matter shows no sign of being resolved amicably so it may be that the issue isn't settled now until the day of the ballot.