Northampton Town: Kelvin Thomas puts club up for sale after council dispute

Northampton were relegated from League One at the end of the 2017-18 season

Northampton Town's owners have "reluctantly" put the club up for sale after a dispute with the local council.

In April, Cobblers owner Kelvin Thomas described Northampton Borough Council as "an immovable force" after plans for a new development at Sixfields stalled.

Responding to Thomas' comments, the council said it would continue to work "privately" with the club.

"We feel we have little choice but to step aside and allow others to complete the process," Thomas said on Wednesday.

"We are confident there is still a really good opportunity for the club's wider development."

Northampton will play in the fourth tier next season after two seasons in League One.

In a club statement, Thomas continued: "Financially we are in a strong position to open conversations about the shareholding of the club.

"It is important to make clear that we will continue to support the football club as normal during our ownership and the existing budget does not change in any way and this will be a competitive budget for the league next season.

"The club has always been stable financially under our ownership and this will continue, and we will complete any discussions in a professional manner.

"We have always tried to be as open as possible with supporters whilst trying to advance matters regarding the East Stand in the background with the council and we are firm in our commitment that we will put the club first, but it is now with a heavy heart that we have reached this point as we feel we have been left with no choice."