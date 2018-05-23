Leighton Baines: Everton defender 'wants to stay at Goodison Park' despite LA Galaxy links

Leighton Baines has represented England 30 times during his 11-year spell at Goodison Park

Everton defender Leighton Baines wants to remain at the club despite rumours linking him with a move to LA Galaxy.

The 33-year-old is under contract with the Merseysiders until summer 2019 and made 29 appearances last season.

Baines' campaign was interrupted by a calf injury and reports on Tuesday suggested he will fly to the US to discuss a move to Major League Soccer.

But BBC sport understands he wants to remain at Goodison Park with a new manager set to be appointed.

Everton parted company with Sam Allardyce on 16 May after six months.

Last week the Toffees, who finished eighth last season, appointed former PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands as their new director of football and the Dutchman is leading the search for their next manager along with new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

Former Watford boss Marco Silva is a leading candidate for that role after being strongly linked with the job after Ronald Koeman was sacked last October.

Everton were unable to prise Silva away from Vicarage Road - despite being willing to pay around £15m in compensation - and were eventually threatened with legal action by Watford unless they ended their pursuit.

The Hornets then sacked Silva in January after a poor run of results, effectively blaming the Toffees' move for their manager in November as "the catalyst for this decision" and insisting they would have continued to prosper but for "an unwarranted approach".

Meanwhile, Baines' team-mate Wayne Rooney is interested in the prospect of playing in the MLS next season and has been given permission by the club to speak to DC United.

It is believed the Toffees would welcome a scenario in which the 32-year-old stayed with them, and want him to speak to Brands and their next manager before making a decision.