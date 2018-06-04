World Cup 2018: Pick your best XI not heading to Russia

There are some big names not going to Russia this summer

The squads are in, the plane tickets booked, but what about those players who will not be featuring at the World Cup this summer?

The likes of four-time winners Italy, former European champions the Netherlands and Copa America holders Chile all failed to qualify, leaving a host of talent heading to the beaches rather than Russia in June.

Then there are those global stars who did not make the cut for their country's 23-man squad, either through injury or falling out of favour.

Reckon you can pick a side of absentees worthy of winning the tournament? Give it a go in our selector below...