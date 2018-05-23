Unai Emery: Arsenal name former PSG boss as successor to Arsene Wenger

Unai Emery was the "unanimous" choice to "drive the next chapter" of Arsenal's history after being confirmed as the club's head coach, says chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Emery, 46, joins the Gunners having left French champions PSG after guiding them to the Ligue 1 title.

The Spaniard also won four domestic cups with the French giants, having previously guided Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.

He succeeds Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Frenchman left the club at the end of last season after 22 years in charge.

"I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history," said Emery.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

"I'm excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories."

Manchester City assistant manager and former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta was a strong favourite to replace Wenger, but Emery - who has a limited command of English - was chosen following the recruitment process.

He will lead Arsenal into a new era following the departure of Wenger, 68, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups - including two Doubles - with the club.

More to follow.