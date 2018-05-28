Peru v Scotland

Three goalkeepers and six outfield players are bidding for their first Scotland caps in Peru

Scotland have nine potential debutants in their squad as they take on hosts Peru at 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

Uncapped goalkeepers Jordan Archer, Scott Bain and Jon McLaughlin are competing for the number one jersey.

Chris Cadden, Dylan McGeouch, Lewis Morgan, Stephen O'Donnell, Graeme Shinnie and Lewis Stevenson could also win first caps.

But Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell will not be available until Sunday's match away to Mexico.

Watford's Andre Carrillo is in World Cup-bound Peru's squad.

They will face Denmark (16 June), France (21 June) and Australia (26 June) in Group C and Ricardo Gareca did not name any uncapped players in his preliminary 24-man squad for the finals in Russia, with Lokomotiv Moscow striker Jefferson Farfan - with 81 appearances and 24 goals - the most-capped and highest-scoring player available to the coach.

Stuart Armstrong, Barry Douglas, Ryan Fraser, Allan McGregor, Matt Ritchie and John Souttar withdrew from the initial Scotland squad named by national coach Alex McLeish and Bain, Cadden and O'Donnell were called up as replacements.

Scotland have lost to Costa Rica and beaten Hungary so far in 2018 - the first two matches of McLeish's second spell as boss.

Peru have played Scotland three times, losing to the Scots in 1972, famously beating them at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, then drawing at Hampden in 1979.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Scott Bain (Celtic), Jon McLaughlin (Hearts).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Midfielders: Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Ryan Christie (Celtic).

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea City), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).