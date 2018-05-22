Graham Crown: Limavady defender goes to Coleraine

Crown (right) in action against Linfield's Ryan Strain in in the 2017 Intermediate Cup final

Irish Cup holders Coleraine have signed Graham Crown on a two-year contract.

The centre-back joins the Bannsiders from Limavady United, where he won the Players' Player of the Year and the Supporters Player of the Year awards.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has tracked Crown's career for several years.

"He nearly joined a few years ago but we were top heavy with centre-halves and I feel this is the correct time to give him a fair crack at it," said Kearney.

"He is a good age and has similar characteristics as Stephen O'Donnell in terms of mentality and hunger.

"Graham is in great shape and has the right attitude.

"For that he ticks all the boxes and he will certainly provide competition for a starting place."

Crown, 26, has previous Irish Premiership experience with Institute and will provide competition for the likes of Steven Douglas and Gareth McConaghie in the Coleraine backline.

He is the second addition to the squad since Coleraine's second-place finish behind Crusaders in a thrilling Premiership title race with former Linfield midfielder Stephen Lowry also agreeing a two-year contract to return to the Showgrounds.