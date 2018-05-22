Leon Balogun: Brighton sign Nigeria international on free transfer

Balogun (right) has 16 caps for Nigeria

Brighton have completed the signing of Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old left Bundesliga side Mainz at the end of the season and has signed a two-deal with the Seagulls.

Balogun missed the 2014 World Cup through injury but has been named in Nigeria's preliminary 30-man squad for this year's tournament in Russia.

"Leon will add more depth to our defensive options," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"I am pleased to get our first piece of business done so early in the summer. He is in the peak years of his career and I am sure he will integrate well into the squad.

"He also has valuable experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Europa League and at international level."