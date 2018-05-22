Allan Johnston: Dunfermline Athletic manager signs new contract

Allan Johnston is extending his three-year stay as Dunfermline manager

Dunfermline Athletic manager Allan Johnston has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 44-year-old led the Pars to the Premiership play-off quarter-finals, losing out to Dundee United.

He has been at East End Park since 2015 and previously oversaw promotion to the second tier at Queen of the South before managing Kilmarnock in the top flight for two seasons.

"I've made it clear I want to be here," Johnston told the Dunfermline website.

"I think, as a club, we've been moving forward every year and we've just got to make sure we keep doing that.

"We need to start [next season] really well and make sure we're up there challenging, because obviously that's the ultimate goal, to get promoted.

"I don't think we were far away at the end of the season."

'We want automatic promotion'

With Partick Thistle and Ross County relegated from the Premiership and Alloa Athletic and Ayr United moving up to the second tier, Johnston expects "a really difficult league".

St Mirren won this season's Championship, while Livingston progressed through the Premiership play-offs to join the Paisley club in the top flight.

"If you look at Partick coming down, they'll get the parachute payment, which is a lot of money," Johnston added.

"But we'll be competitive. Inverness had the parachute payment last year and still had a lot of Premiership players, but they never made the play-offs. So, it doesn't guarantee you anything.

"Finishing fourth this season, we want to try to finish above that. We want automatic promotion, if possible. We know that's difficult, only one team can do that, but even if you get into the play-offs it gives you a massive opportunity.

"Sometimes it's just about timing, and it was Livi's time. They had a fantastic season and fair play to them. It just shows you it can be done. That's what we've got to try to achieve, we've got to try to match that, and I don't see any reason why we can't."