Darren Murphy: Former Swifts boss back at Linfield as coach

Darren Murphy is returning to the Irish League with former club Linfield

Former Dungannon Swifts manager Darren Murphy is back at Linfield as part of David Healy's backroom team.

The IFA Elite Performance Coach, who was a Blues defender for four years, resigned as Swifts boss in 2015.

Murphy, 43, was linked with the vacant manager post at Glentoran but his future lies at Windsor Park.

"Darren will take up a position within manager David Healy's backroom staff from 1 June and we wish him every success in this role," said the club.

Murphy also played for Portadown, Glenavon, Dungannon and Ballymena before taking over the Swifts hotseat in 2012.

Linfield finished fourth in the Premiership last season and failed to qualify for European football for the first time in 15 years.