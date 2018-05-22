Albion Rovers appoint John Brogan as new manager

Cliftonhill will stage League Two matches next season after relegation

John Brogan is the new manager at Albion Rovers as the Coatbridge side prepare for life in League Two.

The 64-year-old replaces Brian Kerr, who left after the offer of a revised contract following relegation.

Former St Johnstone striker Brogan began his managerial career with Stirling Albion in 1989 and had a spell at Arbroath.

Since 1996, he has been coaching in the juniors, with East Kilbride Thistle and Yoker among his former clubs.

He resigned from his last post with Wishaw in February.