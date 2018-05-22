Ukraine match fixing: 35 clubs accused and about 50 people detained

Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool takes place in Kiev

Thirty-five Ukrainian football clubs, including some in the country's top flight, have been accused of being involved in a match-fixing operation.

Neither champions Shakhtar Donetsk nor 15-time winners Dynamo Kiev are among those named.

About 50 people have been detained with organisers reported to have earned up to $5m (£3.72m).

Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool takes place in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

This year's World Cup takes place in neighbouring Russia, but Ukraine failed to qualify after finishing third in their qualifying group.

On Tuesday, law enforcement conducted more than 50 searches in a clampdown on match-fixing gangs in nine Ukrainian regions, alleging they made bets in Asia on pre-determined results of Ukrainian matches.

An anonymous source from the Ukraine Football Federation said: "These are players, coaches and presidents of clubs, as well as referees."