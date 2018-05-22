James Kellermann: St Mirren sign midfielder from Aldershot Town

James Kellermann is leaving Aldershot Town to play in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren

Scottish Championship winners St Mirren have signed midfielder James Kellermann on a two-year contract.

Kellermann, 22, leaves Aldershot Town after making more than 50 appearances for the National League side.

The Paisley side will be in the Premiership next season after three years in the second tier.

"He's one we've been tracking for a while," St Mirren assistant manager James Fowler said on the club's website.

"He's a bit of an all-rounder. He's a box-to-box midfielder, he can score goals, he can spot a pass, he's got good aggression.

"He's different to what we've got and he adds a different dimension as well. He's one we are looking forward to working with."

Meanwhile, St Mirren youth player Ben Cameron has signed a two-year development contract with the Buddies.