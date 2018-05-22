Gillingham: Gabriel Zakuani and Elliott List agree new contracts

Elliott List has made 53 appearances since his Gillingham debut on Boxing Day 2015.

Gillingham defender Gabriel Zakuani and midfielder Elliott List have agreed new contracts with the League One club.

Centre-back Zakuani, 31, played 42 times last season after joining them from Northampton Town.

"He's a leader on the field and hopefully he can carry on where he finished off," boss Steve Lovell said of Zakuani.

List, 21, scored in Gillingham's final two fixtures of the 2017-18 season, against Bristol Rovers and Plymouth.

The club have not disclosed the length of either player's new deal.