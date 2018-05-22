Ian Maxwell: SFA chief executive will get clubs' backing - Hearts owner Ann Budge

Ann Budge says the relationship between the SPFL and SFA "will be a good one"

Ann Budge insists "level-headed" Ian Maxwell will get the backing of all Scotland's professional clubs.

Maxwell has taken up the role of Scottish FA chief executive after leaving Partick Thistle, where he was managing director.

Hearts owner Budge believes "a more holistic view" and better communication is required to improve relations between clubs and the governing body.

"He is rounded, clearly knows his football very, very well," said Budge.

"And he knows what the stresses are of running a professional football club."

Maxwell previously represented the Scottish Professional Football League on the SFA board and wants the two organisations to work more closely but remain separate.

"I saw Ian yesterday at Hampden and wished him the very best," Budge told BBC Scotland. "A process has been gone through and Ian came out of that process successfully.

Maxwell has been a player, assistant manager, general manager and managing director at club level

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that all the SPFL clubs will back him completely, and give him all the support we can and he needs.

"He has taken it upon himself to continue his education in business and I think he is just level-headed, with a great grasp of all the issues Scottish football is facing.

"Ian is also a very collegiate individual, and I think the working relationship between the SPFL and the SFA will be a good one.

"I have said since I came in that one of the key things is improving communication and working more closely together, sharing resources, taking a slightly more holistic view about football, and I would still go down that route.

"It is really about being able to work together and both parties understanding the pressures that are on the others. Ian is well placed to do that."