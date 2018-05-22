Ed Upson: Bristol Rovers sign ex-MK Dons and Yeovil midfielder on free transfer
Bristol Rovers have signed former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Ed Upson on a free transfer.
Upson made 79 League One appearances over the past two seasons for the Dons, having previously played in the Championship for Millwall and Yeovil.
"Ed is someone that I have admired for a number of years," Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.
"He's a player that has a vast amount of experience at this level and at a higher level also."
Upson, 28, whose contract length has not been disclosed, believes Rovers are capable of mounting a promotion challenge in 2018-19.
"I met the manager early in the week. He's a very ambitious person and I know the club is also very ambitious," the former Ipswich academy graduate said.
"I think the mixture of those two things could propel the club into the next division."