Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle manager and his coaching staff sign new contracts

Derek Adams also had two spells in charge of Ross County.

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams and coaches Paul Wotton, Kevin Nancekivell and Rhys Wilmot have all agreed new contracts with the club.

Adams has been in charge since June 2015, guiding the Pilgrims to the League Two play-off final in his first season and promotion in his second.

The 42-year-old has agreed a five-year deal and also becomes head of football.

"The club has made significant strides on and off the field since appointing Derek," chairman James Brent said.

Wotton, who made 491 appearances for Argyle, has been promoted to assistant manager following the departure of Craig Brewster in March.

He has signed a two-year contract along with first-team coach Nancekivell and goalkeeping coach Wilmot.