Darnell Fisher: Preston defender signs contract extension with Championship side

Darnell Fisher
Darnell Fisher's only goal as a professional came during a loan spell at St Johnstone in 2015-16

Preston full-back Darnell Fisher has signed a new three-year deal at Deepdale to run until 2021.

The former Celtic defender, 24, joined the club on a free transfer from Rotherham last summer when he signed an initial three-year contract.

He played 35 times for the Lilywhites last season as they fell a place short of the Championship play-offs.

"It speaks volumes really that I still had two years left on my contract," he told the club website.

