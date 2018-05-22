Julen Lopetegui: Spain boss signs contract extension until 2020

Julen Lopetegui
Lopetegui led Spain's Under-19 and Under-21 sides to European Championship glory before becoming manager of the senior team in 2016

Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui has signed a two-year contract extension to tie him to La Roja until 2020.

The 51-year-old took charge of Spain two years ago, replacing Vicente del Bosque after they were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Italy in the last 16.

Spain are unbeaten under Lopetegui having won 13 and drawn five of his 18 games in charge.

"We're pleased with what we've done and we're excited about what's to come," said the former Porto boss.

"To have this continuity is always good. Clearly we're pleased."

Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, head to next month's tournament in Russia as one of the favourites.

They face Portugal, Morocco and Iran in Group B.

