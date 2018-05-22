Alan McCormack: Luton Town midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Alan McCormack has also played for Swindon and Southend

Luton Town midfielder Alan McCormack has signed a one-year contract extension for the 2018-19 season.

The 34-year-old signed on a free from Brentford last summer, but injury kept him out from September to March as the Hatters were promoted to League One.

"It's phenomenal to be part of a club I feel is on the way to the Championship," he said.

McCormack played 16 times last season. scoring on his debut in an 8-2 win over Yeovil Town.