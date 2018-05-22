Lewis Morgan: Championship win with St Mirren gave player 'Celtic mentality'

Lewis Morgan helped St Mirren win promotion and will be with Celtic next season

Lewis Morgan says winning the Scottish Championship with St Mirren has given him the mentality needed to take his game to the next level at Celtic.

The 21-year-old signed for Celtic in January, although re-joined the Buddies on loan until the end of the season.

Morgan scored 14 goals over the campaign to help the Paisley club lift the Championship trophy.

"Winning the title this year was great and to see what Celtic have achieved is brilliant," the midfielder said.

"I think that winning mentality is something that I need. I've gained experience in that aspect this year but at a club like this, you need to be winning games and winning trophies and that will hopefully stand me in good stead.

"From January when I knew the deal was going to happen, I've been chomping at the bit to get going."

Morgan says Jack Ross has played a big part in his development

Morgan played under PFA Scotland manager of the year Jack Ross at St Mirren and will now learn from the previous year's winner in Brendan Rodgers, who has won successive Trebles since taking charge of Celtic in 2016.

He says Ross, who has been linked with a move away from the club following talks with Ipswich Town, played a key role in his development over the past year.

"He was brilliant for me and he takes quite a lot of his work and training from the manager here at Celtic, I think he really looks up to him," Morgan explained.

"Brendan Rodgers is a massive name and you only need to look at the players that he's worked with and brought through, it's one of the biggest selling points of this football club. You've got the fans, the size of the club and obviously the manager. He's terrific and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Morgan hopes to become a Celtic regular like Kieran Tierney

Scotland squad member Morgan, who has been named Ladbrokes Championship player of the year, hopes to emulate young players such as James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney, who have cemented themselves at Celtic Park as well as pushing for international honours.

"The manager here has got an ethos of bringing through young players and making sure that they're mainstays in his team and you can see when you look at the team how successful they've been this year and how many homegrown players there's been," added Morgan.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I know it's going to be a tough task because the players here are top quality - that's why they won the Double Treble. I'm going to need to make sure I learn from these guys and try and take my game to the next level.

"I've got to be confident in myself, the manager has brought me here for a reason and I know it's up to myself to try and get into the team because the boys are doing so well and rightfully so, I've got to respect that. I might have to bide my time, but when the chance comes I'm going to have to make sure that I take it."