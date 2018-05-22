Ben Woodburn: Liverpool youngster can push for first team spot - Ryan Giggs

Ben Woodburn (right) made just two substitute appearances for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season

Wales boss Ryan Giggs is expecting Liverpool's Ben Woodburn to be pushing for a first-team place next season.

The 18-year-old is with the Liverpool squad for their Champions League final against Real Madrid and has not travelled with Wales to face Mexico.

He made only two appearances for Liverpool this season but Giggs hopes he will feature more often in 2018-19.

"Ben's a very good talent and come pre-season he'll be pushing to get into that first team," said Giggs.

"You never know what will happen."

Woodburn is the youngest goal-scorer in Liverpool's history, after netting in only his second senior game against Leeds United in the EFL Cup in 2016 aged 17 years and 45 days.

The forward featured nine times for the first team during the 2016-17 season but has featured mainly for the Reds' Under-23 side as well the U19s in the Uefa Youth League this campaign.

Giggs stressed the importance of first team football and referenced the progress of Woodburn's Liverpool and Wales colleague Harry Wilson.

Ben Woodburn scored against Austria in a World Cup qualifier on his senior Wales debut in September 2017

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Hull City and scored seven goals in 14 games for the Championship side.

"There comes a time where you do need to play and I think you've seen that with Harry," Giggs added.

"Every player wants to play, that's where you learn about yourself and get tested but it's difficult when you're at big clubs.

"Obviously the front players at Liverpool have been on fire this season so it's been difficult.

"I'm sure he's [Woodburn] learnt seeing them at close hand and knows what he needs to do to get into that first team.

"But if he doesn't then obviously there's a decision to be made by Liverpool and by Ben himself on what he does."