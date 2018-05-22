Everton Ladies: Inessa Kaagman joins from Ajax to replace Marthe Munsterman

Everton Ladies head coach Andy Spence
Andy Spence was appointed as Everton Ladies boss in 2012

Everton Ladies have signed Ajax's Inessa Kaagman, with fellow Dutch midfielder Marthe Munsterman moving in the opposite direction.

Kaagman, 22, scored 11 times this season as Ajax won the Dutch title, and played in the Champions League.

"When I spoke to (head coach) Andy Spence I felt like one of them, so they made me feel at home," Kaagman said.

She will replace Munsterman, 25, who will return to the Netherlands having joined from FC Twente last summer.

Munsterman made 18 appearances for Everton, scoring once and captaining the side in her final game - a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City on 20 May.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired