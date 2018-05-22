Everton Ladies: Inessa Kaagman joins from Ajax to replace Marthe Munsterman

Andy Spence was appointed as Everton Ladies boss in 2012

Everton Ladies have signed Ajax's Inessa Kaagman, with fellow Dutch midfielder Marthe Munsterman moving in the opposite direction.

Kaagman, 22, scored 11 times this season as Ajax won the Dutch title, and played in the Champions League.

"When I spoke to (head coach) Andy Spence I felt like one of them, so they made me feel at home," Kaagman said.

She will replace Munsterman, 25, who will return to the Netherlands having joined from FC Twente last summer.

Munsterman made 18 appearances for Everton, scoring once and captaining the side in her final game - a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City on 20 May.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.