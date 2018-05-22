Andy Cook: Walsall sign Tranmere Rovers striker on two-year deal

Andy Cook has played for Barrow, Grimsby and Tranmere in the National League

Walsall have signed Tranmere Rovers striker Andy Cook on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Barrow in 2016, arrives on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Prenton Park.

Cook scored 28 times as Tranmere sealed their return to the English Football League after a two-year absence in 2017-18, including the opening goal in the National League promotion final.

"I want to prove myself in the EFL," Cook told the Walsall website.

"This is a big step up to a big club. I know the manager from his time at Wrexham and I know what he is about. I'm excited by the challenge and where he wants to take the club."

