Adam El-Abd: Wycombe Wanderers captain extends contract until 2020

Wycombe's Adam El-Abd goes in for a tackle
Adam El-Abd has achieved five promotions in his career

Wycombe Wanderers captain Adam El-Abd has extended his contract by a further year, keeping him with the promoted League Two club until 2020.

The former Egypt defender, 33, joined the Chairboys from Shrewsbury last summer, playing 43 times this season.

El-Abd, who made 342 appearances for Brighton from 2003 to 2014, had been due to be out of contract next summer.

"Adam made a fantastic impact on the squad from the moment he joined," said manager Gareth Ainsworth.

