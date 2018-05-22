Adam El-Abd: Wycombe Wanderers captain extends contract until 2020
Wycombe Wanderers captain Adam El-Abd has extended his contract by a further year, keeping him with the promoted League Two club until 2020.
The former Egypt defender, 33, joined the Chairboys from Shrewsbury last summer, playing 43 times this season.
El-Abd, who made 342 appearances for Brighton from 2003 to 2014, had been due to be out of contract next summer.
"Adam made a fantastic impact on the squad from the moment he joined," said manager Gareth Ainsworth.