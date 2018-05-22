Max Watters: Doncaster Rovers agree deal for Ashford United forward

Max Watters played for Barking before joining Ashford

Doncaster Rovers have agreed an undisclosed deal to sign forward Max Watters from non-league Ashford United.

The 19-year-old has signed a two-year contract and is the League One club's second summer signing after defender Tom Anderson joined from Burnley.

Watters only signed a deal at Isthmian League South side Ashford in December.

"It's always been an aim of mine to try and get a contract in the EFL, so now it's about working hard to keep improving," he told the club website.

