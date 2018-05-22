Max Watters: Doncaster Rovers agree deal for Ashford United forward

Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium
Max Watters played for Barking before joining Ashford

Doncaster Rovers have agreed an undisclosed deal to sign forward Max Watters from non-league Ashford United.

The 19-year-old has signed a two-year contract and is the League One club's second summer signing after defender Tom Anderson joined from Burnley.

Watters only signed a deal at Isthmian League South side Ashford in December.

"It's always been an aim of mine to try and get a contract in the EFL, so now it's about working hard to keep improving," he told the club website.

