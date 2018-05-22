Arsenal fined £20,000 after penalty protests against Leicester

Arsenal were beaten by Leicester in Gunners manager Arsene Wenger's penultimate match in charge

Arsenal have been fined £20,000 after their players surrounded the referee during a defeat by Leicester on 9 May.

The Gunners' protests came in the 75th minute when Graham Scott awarded a penalty to the Foxes, which Jamie Vardy scored to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Arsenal, who lost 3-1, were charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" by the Football Association.

The club admitted the charge but argued they should not get the standard fine.

"An independent regulatory commission subsequently ruled that the circumstances were not truly exceptional and the fine was applied," said the FA in a statement.