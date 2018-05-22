Adrian Bevington: Middlesbrough name former FA executive as head of recruitment

Adrian Bevington has previously worked in Middlesbrough's media department

Championship side Middlesbrough have appointed former Football Association executive Adrian Bevington as their head of recruitment operations.

Boro supporter Bevington was managing director of Club England from 2010 to 2014 and spent 17 years at the FA.

He has been on the Aston Villa board and was understood to have applied to be CEO at the Scottish FA in March.

"Adrian will be overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the department," said a Middlesbrough statement.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has released defender Martin Cranie and goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, with their contracts ending this summer.

Ex-Huddersfield, Coventry and Barnsley centre-back Cranie, 31, played nine times after signing in January, while Spaniard Mejias made 16 first-team appearances since joining from Real Madrid in 2014.