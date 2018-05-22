Ronan Curtis: Portsmouth sign Derry City winger for undisclosed fee
- From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Ronan Curtis from Derry City for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.
Curtis, 22, is out of contract this summer but the Derry will get a fee as he is under the age of 24.
He will join League One side Pompey on 9 June having reportedly almost joined Swedish club Ostersunds last year.
"He's got a lot of pace and power, and is good in the air as well," said Portsmouth assistant boss Joe Gallen.
