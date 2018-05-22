League of Ireland: Shiels praises Derry duo after victory over Bray

Aaron McEneff took his goals tally for Derry up to 29 with the double against Bray

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels was delighted with the performances of Aaron McEneff and Jamie McDonagh in the 2-0 home victory over Bray Wanderers.

McEneff scored both goals while winger McDonagh also caught the eye as City got back to winning ways after two defeats in the Premier Division.

"Aaron stepped up to the plate again. He's a fantastic player having a fantastic season," said Shiels

"Jamie has staked a claim to a place - he was outstanding."

McDonagh was fouled for a penalty which was converted by McEneff, who added the second goal three minutes from time.

Monday night's win over the basement team at the Brandywell moves the Candystripes up to fourth place and they are back in action at Waterford on Friday night.

"We were waiting for that second goal as Bray were sporadically attacking us and you are always thinking one will go in," added Shiels.

"It was good as it it was such a pivotal game for us, having lost down there we knew how pivotal that was as it put us on a negative momentum.

"I asked the boys before the game to give us some energy - while we were okay in passing and the possession was not the best, it will give us confidence for the Waterford trip I hope."