United States Major League Soccer
Montreal Impact0LA Galaxy1

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off as LA Galaxy beat Montreal Impact

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not scored in five LA Galaxy games now - after three goals in his first three matches

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off by the video assistant referee for slapping an opponent as LA Galaxy beat Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

Michael Petrasso stood on the ex-Manchester United striker's foot in the 40th minute, prompting Ibrahimovic to hit him in the face - and then both players to go down, apparently injured.

After watching a replay, referee Ismail Elfath showed captain Ibrahimovic the 13th red card of his career.

Ex-QPR player Petrasso was booked.

Ola Kamara scored the game's only goal as the Galaxy beat Remi Garde's Impact.

Ibrahimovic, 36, was sent off three times for each of Paris St-Germain, Inter Milan and AC Milan, twice for Juventus and once for Barcelona.

He was never dismissed for United - but was given a three-game ban for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings after avoiding punishment at the time.

Line-ups

Montreal Impact

  • 1Bush
  • 24PetrassoBooked at 41mins
  • 33DonadelBooked at 68mins
  • 22RaitalaBooked at 71mins
  • 18DuvallSubstituted forJackson-Hamelat 64'minutes
  • 6Piette
  • 9SilvaSubstituted forVargasat 75'minutes
  • 13Krolicki
  • 8Taïder
  • 14Edwards
  • 10Piatti

Substitutes

  • 4Camacho
  • 11Jackson-Hamel
  • 16Vargas
  • 21Mancosu
  • 23Diop
  • 25Béland-Goyette
  • 28Shome

LA Galaxy

  • 1BinghamBooked at 87mins
  • 22Klimenta
  • 28Ciani
  • 16Skjelvik
  • 4Romney
  • 2KitchenBooked at 37mins
  • 17LletgetBooked at 22minsSubstituted forPontiusat 64'minutes
  • 7AlessandriniSubstituted forBoatengat 64'minutes
  • 8dos Santos
  • 11KamaraSubstituted forHilliard-Arceat 90+1'minutes
  • 9IbrahimovicBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 5Steres
  • 14Carrasco
  • 19Pontius
  • 20Hilliard-Arce
  • 24Boateng
  • 41vom Steeg
  • 88Almeida Machado
Referee:
Ismail Elfath
Attendance:
20,801

Match Stats

Home TeamMontreal ImpactAway TeamLA Galaxy
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Montreal Impact 0, LA Galaxy 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montreal Impact 0, LA Galaxy 1.

Corner, Montreal Impact. Conceded by Emmanuel Boateng.

Attempt blocked. Saphir Taïder (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, LA Galaxy. Tomas Hilliard-Arce replaces Ola Kamara.

Corner, Montreal Impact. Conceded by Michael Ciani.

Attempt blocked. Saphir Taïder (Montreal Impact) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeisson Vargas.

Samuel Piette (Montreal Impact) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy).

Booking

David Bingham (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Jeisson Vargas (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Saphir Taïder.

Raheem Edwards (Montreal Impact) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy).

Attempt missed. Ken Krolicki (Montreal Impact) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ignacio Piatti.

Attempt missed. Raheem Edwards (Montreal Impact) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Jackson-Hamel with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Jeisson Vargas (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

Attempt missed. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Saphir Taïder with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Saphir Taïder (Montreal Impact) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Piette with a headed pass.

Corner, Montreal Impact. Conceded by Michael Ciani.

Attempt blocked. Jeisson Vargas (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Montreal Impact. Conceded by Emrah Klimenta.

Goal!

Goal! Montreal Impact 0, LA Galaxy 1. Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Montreal Impact. Jeisson Vargas replaces Alejandro Silva.

Attempt missed. Marco Donadel (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael Petrasso.

Offside, Montreal Impact. Ignacio Piatti tries a through ball, but Anthony Jackson-Hamel is caught offside.

Booking

Jukka Raitala (Montreal Impact) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jukka Raitala (Montreal Impact).

Attempt blocked. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Evan Bush.

Attempt saved. Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng with a cross.

Booking

Marco Donadel (Montreal Impact) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marco Donadel (Montreal Impact).

Corner, Montreal Impact. Conceded by Dave Romney.

Substitution

Substitution, LA Galaxy. Emmanuel Boateng replaces Romain Alessandrini.

Substitution

Substitution, LA Galaxy. Chris Pontius replaces Sebastian Lletget.

Substitution

Substitution, Montreal Impact. Anthony Jackson-Hamel replaces Chris Duvall.

Attempt blocked. Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saphir Taïder.

Foul by Saphir Taïder (Montreal Impact).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 21st May 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atlanta United FC1281326161025
2New York City FC127322516924
3Columbus Crew SC137331810824
4New York Red Bulls1070326121421
5Orlando City SC116142118319
6New England Revolution115241815317
7Philadelphia Union114251215-314
8Chicago Fire113261520-511
9Toronto FC103161419-510
10Montreal Impact123091427-139
11D.C. United92251317-48

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Kansas City1273224131124
2Los Angeles Football Club116232318520
3Portland Timbers105231615117
4FC Dallas104511611517
5Vancouver Whitecaps FC134451624-816
6Houston Dynamo104332317615
7LA Galaxy114161519-413
8Minnesota United FC124171422-813
9Real Salt Lake114161425-1113
10San Jose Earthquakes112361822-49
11Seattle Sounders FC9225711-48
12Colorado Rapids102261117-68
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

