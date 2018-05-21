German Bundesliga - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Holstein Kiel0Wolfsburg1

Holstein Kiel 0-1 VfL Wolfsburg (1-4 agg)

Robin Knoche
Robin Knoche only scored one goal in the Bundesliga this season

Wolfsburg kept their place in the Bundesliga after beating Holstein Kiel in a promotion-relegation play-off.

The 2009 champions finished third from bottom to send them into the play-off for the second consecutive season.

They beat Kiel - who were in the third tier last year and have never played in the Bundsliga - 3-1 in the home leg.

Robin Knoche wrapped up the win, although the hosts had a late Rafael Czichos goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for handball.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired