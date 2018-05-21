Holstein Kiel 0-1 VfL Wolfsburg (1-4 agg)

Robin Knoche only scored one goal in the Bundesliga this season

Wolfsburg kept their place in the Bundesliga after beating Holstein Kiel in a promotion-relegation play-off.

The 2009 champions finished third from bottom to send them into the play-off for the second consecutive season.

They beat Kiel - who were in the third tier last year and have never played in the Bundsliga - 3-1 in the home leg.

Robin Knoche wrapped up the win, although the hosts had a late Rafael Czichos goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for handball.