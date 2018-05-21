BBC Sport - Red Star Belgrade bus catches fire during title parade
Red Star Belgrade bus catches fire during title parade
- From the section European Football
Red Star Belgrade's open-top bus parade was cut short after the bus caught fire while players were onboard celebrating a record 28th Serbian title.
A club statement said: "No-one was injured in the incident and the party was continued on foot."
