Red Star Belgrade bus catches fire during title parade

Red Star Belgrade's open-top bus parade was cut short after the bus caught fire while players were onboard celebrating a record 28th Serbian title.

A club statement said: "No-one was injured in the incident and the party was continued on foot."

