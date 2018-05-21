Gary Rowett: Derby County manager seeks permission for Stoke City talks

Gary Rowett's Derby County were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Fulham

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has asked for permission to talk to Stoke City about their vacant managerial role.

The Potters, relegated from the Premier League this month, were keen to appoint Rowett in January before turning to Paul Lambert - with whom they parted company on Friday.

Rowett, 44, then signed a new three-year contract with the Rams and guided them to the Championship play-offs.

Lambert, 48, had 15 games in charge of Stoke but managed to win just two.

A Derby statement said: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that Gary Rowett has asked for permission to speak with Stoke City regarding the vacant manager's position.

"The club is now in discussion with Stoke regarding the matter and will update our supporters in due course."

BBC Derby Sport reports that the compensation fee Stoke would need to pay for Rowett would be about £2m.

Derby were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Fulham in the play-off semi-finals.

Stoke's 10-year stay in the top flight was ended with defeat by Crystal Palace in their penultimate match of the season, with Lambert unable to save them from the drop after succeeding Mark Hughes in January.

Analysis

Natalie Jackson, BBC East Midlands Today sports editor

Derby owner Mel Morris has already indicated that the club will not be able to spend big in the summer transfer market and will be making cuts across the board.

Rowett did not have a big budget in previous jobs at Burton and Birmingham and looks tempted to join Stoke, who are a financially stable club and will have funds available to spend because of £43m parachute payments following their relegation.

It will still be a big call for Rowett, who has served the Rams as a player, coach and manager and still lives in the area.

But having missed on promotion to the Premier League this season, and with tighter financial restraints looming, it seems likely he will move on after just over a year in charge at Pride Park.