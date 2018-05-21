Mark Ellis: Tranmere Rovers sign Carlisle defender on two-year deal
-
- From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed Carlisle defender Mark Ellis on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old was offered a new deal by the Cumbrians, but has elected instead to join their newly-promoted League Two rivals.
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon told the club website: "I'm delighted to be able to bring Mark here.
"Having worked with him before at Shrewsbury, I know all about his quality and what he will bring to the group."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.