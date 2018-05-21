Louis John: Cambridge United sign Sutton United defender on free transfer
-
- From the section Cambridge
League Two side Cambridge United have signed centre-back Louis John from Sutton United on a free transfer.
The 24-year-old, who made 117 appearances for the National League side after making his debut in 2014-15, has agreed a two-year deal with the U's
England C international John can also play at right-back and is Cambridge head coach Joe Dunne's first signing.
"It's a step up for me, but I'm looking forward to adapting to the level and seeing what I can produce," he said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.