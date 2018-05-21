BBC Sport - Ryan Giggs open to Wales playing in Wrexham again

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is open to his side playing a match in Wrexham again.

The Racecourse has hosted almost 100 Wales games over the years - but none since 2008.

Around 3,000 fans watched Wales' opening training session there on Monday.

The team will now fly to California for a friendly against Mexico on 29 May.

