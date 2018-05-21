Rochdale: League One side hand Oldham fan life ban for entering pitch

Rochdale
Rochdale finished 20th in League One in 2017-18

Rochdale have banned an Oldham fan for life after he ran on to the pitch to remonstrate with the referee in their goalless League One draw in April.

Dan Brennan was arrested and appeared in court earlier in May, pleading guilty to pitch invasion, possession of cocaine and using threatening or insulting words or behaviour.

The 27-year-old was fined and issued with a three-year banning order.

Rochdale finished one point and one place above relegated Oldham.

Dale chairman Chris Dunphy told the club website: "His actions should not be tolerated under any circumstances in today's game."

