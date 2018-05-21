Sunderland: Stewart Donald completes takeover from Ellis Short

Stewart Donald (right) met with EFL executives in London on Friday to finalise the takeover

Former Eastleigh owner Stewart Donald has completed his takeover of Sunderland from Ellis Short.

The £40m deal sees the League One club pass from Texan businessman Short, who has ended a nine-year spell as owner by writing off the club's debt.

The English Football League has ratified the change of ownership.

Donald says the club is now "debt-free" and added that he hopes to appoint a new manager to succeed Chris Coleman "within the next seven days".

Previous boss Coleman left the club at the end of April, on the same day that Donald's interest in taking control of Sunderland was made public.

Sunderland will begin the 2018-19 season at their lowest position in 30 years, after successive relegations from the Premier League to League One.

To pave the way for the deal to progress, Donald has agreed to pass his ownership in National League side Eastleigh to existing board members.

"We've given Ellis £40m, so that's the deal, and in return Ellis has tidied up his debt and that's now gone from the football club," Donald told a media conference on Monday.

"Ellis was very clear he didn't want the debt, but we didn't want the debt either so we refused that.

"The reality is Sunderland is debt-free which, for the fans, is good news."

