BBC Sport - FA Cup Stories: What it's like to watch the final with a Chelsea & Man Utd fan

FA Cup Stories: A fan's eye view of the final

BBC Sport spends the day at the FA Cup final with Lewis, a Chelsea fan, and Dave, a Man Utd fan, as the two teams meet in the showpiece at Wembley.

FA Cup Stories: A fan's eye view of the final

