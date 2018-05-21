West Brom manager Darren Moore wants to be an 'inspiration to all'

Moore played for West Brom from 2001 until 2006, twice helping them to promotion to the Premier League

Darren Moore wants his appointment as West Brom boss to inspire all managers and not just those from a Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) background.

Moore became one of only three black managers in the top four divisions when he was named Alan Pardew's successor.

Yet, after a season when the same names seemed to rotate jobs, 44-year-old Moore feels he is representing a much wider group of coaches.

"If it does inspire others, I would be extremely proud," he said.

"I don't just speak on behalf of BAME coaches but the young, aspiring British coaches across the board."

Moore has been given the job after winning three of his six games in temporary charge, as many as predecessors Tony Pulis and Pardew managed between them in 32 matches.

Those victories came against Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham and earned him the Premier League manager of the month award for April, although he could not stop the Albion from being relegated to the Championship.

Moore celebrated his manager of the month award for April with dozens of members of club staff

Cyrille is looking down

Moore's appointment comes just over four months after the death of Baggies legend and equal opportunities pioneer Cyrille Regis.

The pair were close friends and communicated regularly as Moore made his way up from West Brom's Under-18 boss, to the Under-23s and eventually onto the first team staff.

Moore was at Regis' funeral and feels his appointment would have had the former England international's approval.

He said: "Cyrille was a friend of mine. Someone I held in extremely high regard and if he were here today, would certainly be part of this.

"I am sure he is looking down on us now and saying he is very happy."

Money in the bank has gone

Moore says he is yet to discuss budgets for next season with chief executive Mark Jenkins.

He intends to speak with his squad, some of whom, notably skipper Jonny Evans and striker Salomon Rondon have clauses in their contracts that allow them to leave the Hawthorns for a fraction of their value following relegation.

Jenkins is adamant West Brom are under no financial pressure to sell any player, although Moore expects a "busy transfer window".

It is apparent though that West Brom overspent massively last season before Jenkins returned to his role in March after 12 months away, re-appointed by Chinese owner Guochuan Lai to try and sort out the financial mess the club had got themselves into.

West Brom spent millions of pounds on players who failed to deliver, including England forward Daniel Sturridge, who Pardew signed on loan from Liverpool in January only for the striker to be almost constantly injured, restricting him to 112 minutes of playing time in three-and-a-half months.

Jenkins said: "When I left the club it was in an extremely good state. There was £40m of surplus funds in the bank. That has gone.

"We will have a very strong budget next season. But it is not how much you spend, it is what you spend it on. The last 12 months have demonstrated that."