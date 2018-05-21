Legia Warsaw win Polish Championship after Lech Poznan game abandoned

The game at Lech Poznan was abandoned in the 77th minute

Legia Warsaw have won the Polish Championship after their final game of the season at Lech Poznan was abandoned following crowd trouble and they were awarded a 3-0 walkover.

Lech fans threw flares and invaded the pitch after Legia went 2-0 ahead, causing the referee to stop the game in the 77th minute.

The Polish Ekstraklasa league commission later granted the walkover and Lech said they would not appeal.

It is Legia's third consecutive title.

"As a result of this decision Legia Warsaw has 70 points and the title of Polish champion is assured. Lech Poznan has 60 points and third place on the podium," the Ekstraklasa said in a statement.

A separate decision to take disciplinary action against Lech will be made on Thursday.

Jagiellonia, who won their final game of the season 2-1, finished second in the table, on 67 points.