Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brown, McGinn, Ross, O'Halloran

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes captain Scott Brown has "at least a couple more years left in him" after the 32-year-old led the club to unprecedented back-to-back domestic Trebles. Brown enjoyed his Celtic testimonial on Sunday, playing 88 minutes the day after the Scottish Cup final win over Motherwell, in a 2-2 draw with Republic of Ireland. (Daily Record)

Rodgers met the agent of Odsonne Edouard on Sunday, as he seeks to make the striker's loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain permanent. (Daily Record, Herald)

Should the former Liverpool boss remain in charge, Celtic are heavy favourites to secure a third successive Treble next season, says Tam McManus. The ex-Hibernian striker believes Rodgers has instilled "a level of confidence and assurance" in his team such that "you just expect them to turn up and win big games". (Herald, print edition)

Alan Archibald should be given the chance to lead Partick Thistle back to the Scottish Premiership, according to Jim Duffy. The former Morton boss believes Archibald "has shown he's a very good manager", despite Thistle's relegation at the hands of Livingston. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Jack Ross has held talks with Sunderland's new owners as the Black Cats prepare to vie with Ipswich for the St Mirren manager. Ross, who guided the Buddies to Scottish Premiership promotion this year, has already held talks with Ipswich. (Daily Record, print edition)

Leeds United could become the first club to submit an offer for Hibernian's John McGinn. The Scotland midfielder has a year left on his Easter Road deal, and has been watched several times by United, albeit boss Paul Heckingbottom may have to sell a player to fund any approach. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran admits he was wrong to sit with Celtic fans during the Scottish Cup final, after a photo emerged on social media of the out-of-favour Ibrox man surrounded by Hoops supporters. O'Halloran held talks with Motherwell in January, and the player's agent, Kenny Moyes, says he was at Hampden Park to watch the Steelmen in the final. Moyes insists "Michael didn't realise he would be surrounded by Celtic fans...and he now regrets the decision as he accepts it doesn't look too good." (Daily Record)

Livingston manager David Hopkin admits "it would have been easy to walk out the door" when his side suffered relegation to Scottish League One two years ago. Livi earned promotion to the top flight with their 3-1 aggregate Premiership play-off final win over Partick Thistle. (Times)

Stephen Robinson insists he will need financial help if he is to take Motherwell to the next level, after guiding them to two cup finals this term. The Well boss hinted former owner Les Hutchison could aid his quest by releasing funds. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie is eager to bring Scotland back-row Luke Hamilton to Scotstoun. The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Leicester Tigers. (Daily Mail, print edition)