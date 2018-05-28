Match ends, Coventry City 3, Exeter City 1.
Coventry City 3-1 Exeter City
Coventry City sealed an immediate return to League One with a comprehensive win over Exeter in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
They took a deserved lead after half-time when centre-back Jordan Willis bent a shot into the far corner.
Fellow academy product Jordan Shipley made it 2-0 when his first-time strike deflected over goalkeeper Christy Pym.
Jack Grimmer guided a stunning third into the top corner, with Kyle Edwards netting Exeter's consolation.
However, it could not prevent a second successive play-off final defeat for Paul Tisdale's side.
While Coventry's 28-goal top scorer Marc McNulty did not get on the scoresheet, he was influential throughout, threatening from long range in the first half and later providing two assists.
Exeter's Ryan Harley and Matt Jay forced Sky Blues goalkeeper Lee Burge into routine saves from outside the box, while Tom Bayliss was thwarted by Pym after a mazy run.
The sky's the limit for the Sky Blues?
Coventry had been a top-flight team for 34 years until they were relegated from the Premier League in 2001, and it had all been downhill since then.
Two more relegations, off-field turmoil, a temporary relocation to play home matches in Northampton and protests towards owners Sisu have followed, but the tide appeared to have started turning when they lifted the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley in April 2017.
Mark Robins, in his second spell in charge, took them to a sixth-placed finish in League Two - the first time they have finished that high in any division since 1970, and they now have a first promotion in 51 years.
For Robins, it is his first promotion during a managerial career spanning more than a decade.
With seven academy players in their squad for the final, and approximately 40,000 fans watching on at Wembley, the future certainly looks brighter for the Sky Blues.
End of an era for Exeter?
After Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal, Exeter boss Tisdale is comfortably the longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions - having arrived at St James Park in June 2006.
He spoke about the importance of continuity after their play-off final defeat by Blackpool last year, but after having notice served on his contract by the club's fans, he is being linked with the vacant MK Dons job.
With director of football Steve Perryman retiring this summer, is this the last time Tisdale will take charge of Exeter?
If so, his meticulous nature and ability to bring through youngsters will be almost impossible to replace at the Devon side.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 15Hyam
- 3Stokes
- 30Bayliss
- 6Kelly
- 8Doyle
- 26ShipleySubstituted forReidat 73'minutes
- 10McNultySubstituted forPonticelliat 82'minutes
- 9BiamouSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 5McDonald
- 13O'Brien
- 17Maguire-Drew
- 18Clarke-Harris
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
- 39Thompson
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 38Storey
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3WoodmanSubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
- 25Taylor
- 44BoatengSubstituted forEdwardsat 73'minutes
- 6Tillson
- 21MoxeySubstituted forJayat 63'minutes
- 7Harley
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 4James
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 8Simpson
- 12Jones
- 20Jay
- 22Wilson
- 28Edwards
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 50,196
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Exeter City 1.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Harley.
Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 3, Exeter City 1. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Jay.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Bayliss.
Hand ball by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Jordan Storey (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Jay.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Marc McNulty.
Matt Jay (Exeter City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
Offside, Coventry City. Kyel Reid tries a through ball, but Chris Stokes is caught offside.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Lee Burge.
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Stockley.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Hiram Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Jordan Shipley.
Attempt missed. Lloyd James (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Jordan Storey (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 3, Exeter City 0. Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty.
Attempt blocked. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Harley.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Jay replaces Dean Moxey.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Lloyd James replaces Craig Woodman.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Christy Pym.
Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hiram Boateng with a cross.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Exeter City 0. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Maxime Biamou because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Exeter City).
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).