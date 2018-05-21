Monday's back pages

Daily Star
The Daily Star says Manchester City are ready to bid £100m to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard
The Sun
The Sun says Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is demanding increased transfer funds this summer
The Times
The Times says Arsenal are expected to appoint Mikel Arteta as manager this week
Daily telegraph
The Telegraph says Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will leave the club despite winning the FA Cup

