BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Scotland's David Narey stuns Brazil - 1982
World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport looks back to the 1982 World Cup, when Scotland's David Narey scored a stunning goal against Brazil at the 1982 World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired