Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Eibar 2.
Atlético Madrid 2-2 Eibar
Fernando Torres scored twice in his final game for Atletico Madrid but the 10-man hosts were held by Eibar.
The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, 34, was given a guard of honour by the visitors before the game.
And after the match, his team-mates formed another guard of honour as the former Spain forward departed the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Torres, who captained the side, won his first and only trophy with Atletico in Wednesday's Europa League final win.
Kike opened the scoring for Eibar before Torres levelled on 42 minutes, slotting in Angel Correa's square pass.
Torres then put Atletico in front, collecting Diego Costa's through ball and clipping round Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic.
But Lucas Hernandez was then dismissed on 63 minutes after picking up a second yellow card for obstructing Ivan Alejo and Ruben Pena equalised seven minutes later with a superb strike from the edge of the area.
Atletico, who finished second to Barcelona in La Liga, could not find a winner late on but the tributes to Torres continued after the final whistle with the guard of honour.
Torres finishes with a record of 129 goals in 404 appearances over two spells, having joined as a youth player in 1995 before leaving for Liverpool in 2007 and returning in 2015 after spells at Chelsea and AC Milan.
Atletico fans posed for photographs next to life-sized cut-outs of Torres outside the ground and displayed a banner reading 'De Nino A Leyenda', meaning 'from a kid to a legend', in reference to the striker's nickname of 'El Nino'.
Torres had seen his first-team opportunities limited this year and last month said he will leave when his contract expires at the end of June, but is yet to announce his next club.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Juanfran
- 15SavicBooked at 83mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 63mins
- 3Filipe LuisBooked at 22mins
- 11CorreaSubstituted forDiego Costaat 59'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 14Gabi
- 8Ñíguez
- 23Machín PérezSubstituted forGiménezat 66'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forGriezmannat 59'minutes
- 9TorresBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 5Partey
- 7Griezmann
- 18Diego Costa
- 21Gameiro
- 24Giménez
- 25Werner
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 11Peña
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 22LombánBooked at 65minsSubstituted forArbillaat 66'minutes
- 15José Ángel
- 5Escalante
- 14García CarrilloBooked at 56mins
- 20AlejoSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 78'minutes
- 24Jordán
- 2Orellana
- 17KikeSubstituted forRegisat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodríguez
- 4Ramis
- 7Capa
- 9Enrich
- 18Arbilla
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 41Regis
- Referee:
- Alfonso Javier Álvarez Izquierdo
- Attendance:
- 63,229
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Eibar 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Francesc Regis replaces Kike García.
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Iván Alejo.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani García with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar) because of an injury.
Booking
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Eibar 2. Rubén Peña (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Eibar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rubén Peña following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Filipe Luís.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Anaitz Arbilla replaces David Lombán.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Vitolo.
Booking
David Lombán (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Lombán (Eibar).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Iván Alejo (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Alejo (Eibar).
Booking
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.