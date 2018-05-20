Sporting Lisbon beaten in Portuguese Cup final five days after attack by fans

This season is the first time Aves have ever managed to survive in the top flight for more than one season at a time

Sporting Lisbon suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Aves in the Portuguese Cup final, five days after players were attacked by fans.

A 50-strong group of hooded fans attacked players and officials at Sporting's training base on Tuesday.

The club considered pulling out of the final, but the players decided to go ahead with the fixture.

However, they were beaten by Aves, a team who have spent only three years in the Portuguese top flight since 1930.

It was a first appearance in the final for Aves, who narrowly avoided relegation this season.

Alexandre Guedes scored the opening goal for Aves after 16 minutes in Oeiras and then edged them closer to the trophy with a second with 15 minutes left.

Sporting fans turned their backs on the match and walked out after Aves' second goal and some were seen to clash with police.

Colombian substitute Fredy Montero pulled a goal back on 85 minutes, but it was too late for Sporting who were repeatedly denied by Aves' 42-year-old former Portugal international goalkeeper Quim.

Sporting, who have not won the Portuguese title since 2002, finished third in the Primeira Liga following a defeat at Maritimo in their final game of the season and missed out on a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.