Italian Serie A
Lazio2Inter Milan3

Lazio 2-3 Inter Milan

Inter Milan
The win for Inter Milan meant they finished level on 72 points with Lazio, but took fourth place because of a better head-to-head record

Inter Milan will play in the Champions League for the first time since 2012 after a dramatic win at Lazio.

The hosts, who would have finished in the fourth and final Champions League spot with a draw, took the lead through Ivan Perisic's own goal.

Danilo d'Ambrosio equalised but Felipe Anderson restored Lazio's lead.

However, Mauro Icardi equalised from the penalty spot before Lazio's Senad Lulic was sent off and Matias Vecino headed a late winner for Inter.

The three points moved Inter above Lazio into fourth despite the two sides finishing level on 72 points because of a better head-to-head record.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1StrakoshaBooked at 63mins
  • 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 26mins
  • 3de VrijSubstituted forNaniat 84'minutes
  • 26RaduSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 77'minutes
  • 77Marusic
  • 96Murgia
  • 6LucasBooked at 37mins
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 19LulicBooked at 79mins
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Nani
  • 8Basta
  • 11Crecco
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 25Vargic
  • 88Di Gennaro

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25MirandaBooked at 23mins
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 81'minutes
  • 11VecinoBooked at 83mins
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 13mins
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forÉderat 61'minutes
  • 8RafinhaSubstituted forKaramohat 68'minutes
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 17Karamoh
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Lazio 2, Inter Milan 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lazio 2, Inter Milan 3.

Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Patric (Lazio) is shown the red card.

Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

Hand ball by Alessandro Murgia (Lazio).

Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nani (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Stefan de Vrij.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 2, Inter Milan 3. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Felipe Anderson.

Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Senad Lulic (Lazio) for a bad foul.

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 2, Inter Milan 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Inter Milan. Mauro Icardi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Bastos replaces Stefan Radu.

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Ciro Immobile.

Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefan Radu.

Offside, Lazio. Stefan Radu tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).

Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th May 2018

  • LazioLazio2Inter MilanInter Milan3
  • GenoaGenoa1TorinoTorino2
  • CagliariCagliari1AtalantaAtalanta0
  • ChievoChievo1BeneventoBenevento0
  • AC MilanAC Milan5FiorentinaFiorentina1
  • NapoliNapoli2CrotoneCrotone1
  • SPALSPAL3SampdoriaSampdoria1
  • UdineseUdinese1BolognaBologna0
  • SassuoloSassuolo0RomaRoma1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus38305386246295
2Napoli38287377294891
3Roma38238761283377
4Inter Milan382012666303672
5Lazio38219889494072
6AC Milan3818101056421464
7Atalanta3816121057391860
8Fiorentina38169135446857
9Torino381315105446854
10Sampdoria38166165660-454
11Sassuolo381110172959-3043
12Genoa38118193343-1041
13Chievo381010183659-2340
14Udinese38124224863-1540
15Bologna38116214052-1239
16Cagliari38116213361-2839
17SPAL38814163959-2038
18Crotone3898214066-2635
19Hellas Verona3874273078-4825
20Benevento3863293384-5121
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired