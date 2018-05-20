Match ends, Lazio 2, Inter Milan 3.
Lazio 2-3 Inter Milan
-
Inter Milan will play in the Champions League for the first time since 2012 after a dramatic win at Lazio.
The hosts, who would have finished in the fourth and final Champions League spot with a draw, took the lead through Ivan Perisic's own goal.
Danilo d'Ambrosio equalised but Felipe Anderson restored Lazio's lead.
However, Mauro Icardi equalised from the penalty spot before Lazio's Senad Lulic was sent off and Matias Vecino headed a late winner for Inter.
The three points moved Inter above Lazio into fourth despite the two sides finishing level on 72 points because of a better head-to-head record.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1StrakoshaBooked at 63mins
- 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 26mins
- 3de VrijSubstituted forNaniat 84'minutes
- 26RaduSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 77'minutes
- 77Marusic
- 96Murgia
- 6LucasBooked at 37mins
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19LulicBooked at 79mins
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 8Basta
- 11Crecco
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 88Di Gennaro
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 37Skriniar
- 25MirandaBooked at 23mins
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 81'minutes
- 11VecinoBooked at 83mins
- 77BrozovicBooked at 13mins
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forÉderat 61'minutes
- 8RafinhaSubstituted forKaramohat 68'minutes
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2López
- 5Gagliardini
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 2, Inter Milan 3.
Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Patric (Lazio) is shown the red card.
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
Hand ball by Alessandro Murgia (Lazio).
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 2, Inter Milan 3. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Senad Lulic (Lazio) for a bad foul.
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 2, Inter Milan 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Inter Milan. Mauro Icardi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Bastos replaces Stefan Radu.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Ciro Immobile.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
Offside, Lazio. Stefan Radu tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.