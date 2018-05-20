Lazio 2-3 Inter Milan

The win for Inter Milan meant they finished level on 72 points with Lazio, but took fourth place because of a better head-to-head record

Inter Milan will play in the Champions League for the first time since 2012 after a dramatic win at Lazio.

The hosts, who would have finished in the fourth and final Champions League spot with a draw, took the lead through Ivan Perisic's own goal.

Danilo d'Ambrosio equalised but Felipe Anderson restored Lazio's lead.

However, Mauro Icardi equalised from the penalty spot before Lazio's Senad Lulic was sent off and Matias Vecino headed a late winner for Inter.

The three points moved Inter above Lazio into fourth despite the two sides finishing level on 72 points because of a better head-to-head record.